Members of U.S. Congress visit Armenian Genocide memorial
April 18, 2019 - 12:00 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A group of Members of U.S. Congress visited the Armenian Genocide memorial on Wednesday, April 17, the National Assembly revealed in an emailed statement.
The lawmakers laid flowers at the eternal fire to pay tribute to the memory of 1.5 million victims of the Armenian Genocide.
They also toured the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute to learn more about the exhibits and left a note in the book of memories.
Armenians commemorate the mass killings on April 24 because on that date in 1915 a group of Armenian intellectuals was rounded up and assassinated in Constantinople by the Ottoman government. On April 24, Armenians worldwide will be commemorating the 104th anniversary of the Genocide which continued until 1923. Some three dozen countries, hundreds of local government bodies and international organizations have so far recognized the killings of 1.5 million Armenians as Genocide. Turkey denies to this day.
The Armenian Genocide
The Armenian Genocide (1915-23) was the deliberate and systematic destruction of the Armenian population of the Ottoman Empire during and just after World War I. It was characterized by massacres and deportations, involving forced marches under conditions designed to lead to the death of the deportees, with the total number of deaths reaching 1.5 million.
