Eight Armenian businessman make it to Forbes Russia rich list
April 18, 2019 - 14:35 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Forbes has published its annual ranking of Russia's richest businessmen, which this year includes 8 entrepreneurs of Armenian origin.
The 53-year-old president and founder of the Tashir Group of Companies, Samvel Karapetyan, ranks the 29th in the list. The magazine estimates his fortune at $3.7 billion.
The founder and co-owner (until 2018) of the largest retail chain Magnit, Sergey Galitsky (Arutyunyan) has landed on 32nd place with $3.5 billion.
The 44th spot is taken Armenian-born billionaire Andrey Andreev (Ogandjanyants) with $2.3 billion, who is the founder of the online dating service Badoo.
President of Vardanyan, Broitman and Partners Ltd. and co-founder of the RVVZ Foundation family fund, founding partner of the Moscow School of Management SKOLKOVO, philanthropist and co-founder of the Aurora Humanitarian Prize Ruben Vardanyan ranks the 103rd, his fortune is estimated at $950 million.
The brothers Nikolay and Sergey Sarkisov, owners and chairmen of the board of directors of RESO-Garantia, come in the 134th and 135th in the list, respectively. The fortune of the brothers is estimated at $800 million each.
The founder and owner of the company Skartel, as well as the holder of Yota shares Albert Avdolyan($ 700 million) are located on the 146th place of the rating.
Russian entrepreneur of Armenian origin, founder and member of the board of directors of the ABBYY group of companies, co-founder of iiko, Findo and Ayb Foundation David Yang concludes the rating with $500 million.
