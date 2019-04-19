// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Armenian PM, Russian President meeting in Kazakhstan on May 29

April 19, 2019 - 16:20 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Russian President Vladimir Putin are meeting on the margins of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council, which will be held in Kazakhstan on May 29, speaker of the Federation Council Valentina Matvienko told the Chairman of the Armenian National Assembly Ararat Mirzoyan.

"The political interaction between Russia and Armenia proceeds very constructively, dynamically," Matvienko said.

"The leaders of our countries met seven times last year, they are in constant contact, phone conversations."

Matvienko also reminded that Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev will visit Armenia on April 29.

