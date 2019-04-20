// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Karabakh: 2200 shots fired by Azerbaijan in past week

April 20, 2019 - 13:37 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Some 250 ceasefire violations - as many as 2200 shots in total - by Azerbaijani army were registered on the contact line with Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) in the period from April 14 to 20, the Karabakh Defense Army said in a statement.

The Karabakh frontline units continue controlling the situation on the contact line and protecting their positions.

And the Pulitzer Prize went to… a lot of Armenians

Honored as the best in literature, journalism

