Serj Tankian donates painting to raise money for Christchurch victims

April 20, 2019 - 13:13 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - System of a Down frontman Serj Tankian is donating a piece of art to help raise money for the Christchurch terror attack victims, Stuff.co.nz reports.

The Armenian-American singer is auctioning off his painting, titled NZ, with the proceeds going towards the Our People, Our City Fund set up by the Christchurch Foundation.

The fund has been established to help raise money to support the families and Muslim communities impacted by the events of March 15, now and into the future.

On the TradeMe auction page, the 1200 x 1070 x 18mm acrylic on wood painting is described as a "vibrant and joyful work", which he completed in New Zealand shortly before the terrorist attack in Christchurch.

On a Youtube post discussing the painting, Tankian said it was a "sincere honour" to be able to donate it.

The artwork is currently up for auction until Monday 22 April at 4:23pm, with a buy now price of $10,000.

On the auction page it stated the winner of the auction could either collect the work from Auckland or have delivery arranged at cost to the buyer.

It also stated there was a chance for the winner to meet Tankian, who is also a New Zealand resident, when he returns to the country later in the year.

Photo. Artyom Geodakyan/TASS via Getty Images
