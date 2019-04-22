Armenian PM congratulates Ukraine's new President in Ukrainian

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan congratulated in Ukrainian language commedian Volodymyr Zelensky on his victory in presidential vote.

"I sincerely congratulate Vladimir Zelensky on his convincing victory in the democratic elections of Ukraine," Pashinyan said on Twitter.

"I am confident you will make every effort to ensure that the traditionally friendly relations between Armenia and Ukraine reach a new level and benefit both nations. I wish you success."

Zelensky has won Ukraine's presidential runoff vote, defeating incumbent President Petro Poroshenko with more than 73 percent of the vote against about 25