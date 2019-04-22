Tesla launches probe after car appears to explode in China
April 22, 2019 - 12:20 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Tesla is investigating after one of its vehicles appeared to explode in China, CNN reports.
A short video of surveillance footage posted on Chinese social media site Weibo (WB) showed white smoke emerging from what looks like a white Tesla car parked at a lot in Shanghai. After a few seconds, the electric vehicle bursts into flames and the clip ends soon afterward.
The video, which was filmed just after 8.15 p.m. local time on April 21, appears to show a Tesla Model S sedan. It was posted on Chinese social media a couple of hours later and has since been shared widely.
Tesla (TSLA) would not confirm any of the details, other than to say it is investigating the incident alongside Chinese authorities. "We immediately sent a team on-site and we're supporting local authorities to establish the facts. From what we know now, no one was harmed," a Tesla spokesperson said on Monday, April 22.
The clip attracted a mix of derision and outrage on Weibo. "Us car owners demand an explanation," wrote user Miao Hongyang. "Jeopardizing our safety in a moment's instant and the fact it ignited so quickly is something we will not tolerate."
Another Weibo user registered under the name Your Dad, added: "One thing I've learned from this incident: from now on, don't ever park next to a Tesla."
