No Armenians hurt in deadly Sri Lanka bombings

PanARMENIAN.Net - No Armenian citizens or nationals were among the casualties of the deadly terrorist attacks in Sri Lanka, the Armenian embassy in India reveals.

The Armenian Foreign Ministry said in a tweet Monday, April 22 that the embassy will provide more details if necessary.

The Sri Lankan police have arrested 24 people in connection with a series of devastating suicide bombings at hotels and churches on Easter Sunday that left nearly 300 people dead and more than 500 injured.

No one has claimed responsibility for the attacks, but a police officer alerted security officials in an advisory 10 days ago about a threat to churches from a radical Islamist group, National Thowheeth Jama’ath. The authorities, however, failed to act on the information, government officials said.

A nationwide curfew was lifted on Monday morning, but major social media and messaging services, including Facebook and WhatsApp, remained blocked by the government to curb the spread of misinformation.