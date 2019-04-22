Russian Air Force reportedly unleashes massive attack in Aleppo
April 22, 2019 - 16:50 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Russian Air Force has unleashed a massive attack over the western countryside of Aleppo on Monday, April 22 afternoon, Al-Masdar News reports.
According to a military source in Aleppo city, the Russian Air Force has joined the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) in heavily bombarding Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham’s positions in the western part of the governorate.
The source said the Russian airstrikes have hit Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham’s positions in Kafr Hamra, Ma’arat Al-Artik, and several other sites along the western and northwestern axes of the Aleppo Governorate.
Earlier on Monday, the Syrian Arab Army kicked off the attack by launching several surface-to-surface missiles and artillery shells towards Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham’s positions in western Aleppo.
The strikes by the Syrian Arab Army and Russian Air Force was conducted in response to the jihadist attacks on Aleppo city that killed 19 soldiers and more than 15 civilians.
Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham has attempted to respond to the Syrian Army’s ground assault, but they failed to do any damage.
Top stories
The first explosion was reported in a church located in the capital. The other blasts followed within half an hour.
Bernard Arnault's will contribute 200 million euros to help rebuild Notre-Dame cathedral after it was gutted by fire.
The Armenian Foreign Ministry has expressed condolences over the deadly crash of a new Ethiopian Airlines plane.
The Board of the Harvard Law School Forum had to withdraw the invitation after finding out that Fein denies the Armenian Genocide.
Partner news
Latest news
Samsung delays Galaxy Fold launch due to display issues Samsung won’t release the foldable smartphone until “at least next month” due to issues with review units.
No Armenians hurt in deadly Sri Lanka bombings No Armenian citizens or nationals were among the casualties of the deadly terrorist attacks in Sri Lanka.
ASOS billionaire's three children killed in Sri Lanka attacks The family were visiting the country over the Easter holiday. The names of the children have not been made public.
Obesity can impair learning, memory, says study The team have shown that when they block Adora2a in a model of diet-induced obesity, this important barrier function is maintained.