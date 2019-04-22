Russian Air Force reportedly unleashes massive attack in Aleppo

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Russian Air Force has unleashed a massive attack over the western countryside of Aleppo on Monday, April 22 afternoon, Al-Masdar News reports.

According to a military source in Aleppo city, the Russian Air Force has joined the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) in heavily bombarding Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham’s positions in the western part of the governorate.

The source said the Russian airstrikes have hit Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham’s positions in Kafr Hamra, Ma’arat Al-Artik, and several other sites along the western and northwestern axes of the Aleppo Governorate.

Earlier on Monday, the Syrian Arab Army kicked off the attack by launching several surface-to-surface missiles and artillery shells towards Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham’s positions in western Aleppo.

The strikes by the Syrian Arab Army and Russian Air Force was conducted in response to the jihadist attacks on Aleppo city that killed 19 soldiers and more than 15 civilians.

Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham has attempted to respond to the Syrian Army’s ground assault, but they failed to do any damage.