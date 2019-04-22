// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Samsung delays Galaxy Fold launch due to display issues

Samsung delays Galaxy Fold launch due to display issues
April 22, 2019 - 18:41 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Samsung is delaying the release of its first foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Fold, according to The Verge.

The Wall Street Journal reports that Samsung won’t release the Galaxy Fold until “at least next month” due to issues with review units that technology reporters have revealed. A string of reviewers found problems with the display, with it failing for a number of reasons.

Samsung was originally planning to release the Galaxy Fold on Friday, April 26, and the company has already postponed launch events in China.

Related links:
Kommersant.ru: Samsung отложила запуск продаж Galaxy Fold в Китае
The Verge. Samsung delays Galaxy Fold launch after early display issues
 Top stories
VSCO files lawsuit against PicsArt over VSCO files lawsuit against PicsArt over "reverse engineered" filters
The suit focuses on 19 PicsArt filters that were supposedly “reverse engineered from VSCO’s filters.”
Yeva Hyusyan among Crunchbase's 50 female entrepreneursYeva Hyusyan among Crunchbase's 50 female entrepreneurs
CEO & Co-Founder of SoloLearn Yeva Hyusyan has made it to the list of 50 female entrepreneurs to watch in 2019.
PicsArt hits 130 mln monthly active users worldwide, attracts ChinesePicsArt hits 130 mln monthly active users worldwide, attracts Chinese
Nearly 80 percent of PicsArt’s users are under the age of 35 and those under 18 are driving most of its growth.
Yerevan named among world's 25 up-and-coming startup citiesYerevan named among world's 25 up-and-coming startup cities
The Armenian capital of Yerevan has been named one of 25 up-and-coming startup cities projected to grow into the hubs of the future
Partner news
 Articles
Armenia’s smart cribs sing a lullaby and tell a story

Bringing comfort, design and more

 Most popular in the section
Armenian game Shadowmatic among Google Play’s Best Innovative Games
Tesla's electric Semi truck prices start from $150,000
Armenia aspires to be Silicon Valley of South Caucasus: EurasiaNet
Teamable, an Armenian startup, raises $5 mln and acquires Simppler
Home
All news
Overview: IT & Technology
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Synthetic peptide may help treat Alzheimer's disease The new research may be pave the way for treating the neurodegenerative disorder at an early stage.
Nicosia youth rally to mark Armenian Genocide anniversary The group announced that it will commemorate the 104th anniversary of the Armenian genocide with a youth march on April 24 in Nicosia.
Russian Air Force reportedly unleashes massive attack in Aleppo The Russian Air Force has unleashed a massive attack over the western countryside of Aleppo this afternoon.
No Armenians hurt in deadly Sri Lanka bombings No Armenian citizens or nationals were among the casualties of the deadly terrorist attacks in Sri Lanka.