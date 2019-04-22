Samsung delays Galaxy Fold launch due to display issues
April 22, 2019 - 18:41 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Samsung is delaying the release of its first foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Fold, according to The Verge.
The Wall Street Journal reports that Samsung won’t release the Galaxy Fold until “at least next month” due to issues with review units that technology reporters have revealed. A string of reviewers found problems with the display, with it failing for a number of reasons.
Samsung was originally planning to release the Galaxy Fold on Friday, April 26, and the company has already postponed launch events in China.
Top stories
The suit focuses on 19 PicsArt filters that were supposedly “reverse engineered from VSCO’s filters.”
CEO & Co-Founder of SoloLearn Yeva Hyusyan has made it to the list of 50 female entrepreneurs to watch in 2019.
Nearly 80 percent of PicsArt’s users are under the age of 35 and those under 18 are driving most of its growth.
The Armenian capital of Yerevan has been named one of 25 up-and-coming startup cities projected to grow into the hubs of the future
Partner news
Latest news
Synthetic peptide may help treat Alzheimer's disease The new research may be pave the way for treating the neurodegenerative disorder at an early stage.
Nicosia youth rally to mark Armenian Genocide anniversary The group announced that it will commemorate the 104th anniversary of the Armenian genocide with a youth march on April 24 in Nicosia.
Russian Air Force reportedly unleashes massive attack in Aleppo The Russian Air Force has unleashed a massive attack over the western countryside of Aleppo this afternoon.
No Armenians hurt in deadly Sri Lanka bombings No Armenian citizens or nationals were among the casualties of the deadly terrorist attacks in Sri Lanka.