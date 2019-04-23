Czech Chamber of Deputies ratifies Armenia-EU agreement
April 23, 2019 - 14:03 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Chamber of Deputies of the Czech Republic ratified the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement between Armenia and the EU on April 18.
According to a Facebook post by the Armenian Embassy in Prague, the move is a step closer to the full ratification of the deal.
The European Parliament, Hungary, Germany, Luxembourg, Great Britain, Romania, Denmark, Bulgaria, Poland, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania have so far ratified the CEPA.
Top stories
Pashinyan weighed in on the settlement process and maintained that the issue can’t be solved without Karabakh’s involvement.
The Italian Senate in 2020 approved a bill criminalizing the denial of genocides. It stipulates 3-year imprisonment and a fine.
Pashinyan said Armenia will respond to Azerbaijan's threats of war with peace or, if necessary, peace enforcement.
The Foreign Affairs Committee had offered the parliament to adopt the law ratifying the document without amendments.
Partner news
Latest news
Drinking water linked to fewer sugary drinks in kids Children and teens who drink water are less likely to consume sugary beverages throughout the day, according to a new study.
Bloomberg: Why you should go to "electric" Armenia now Bloomberg's new article features 15 photos of things to do and experience in the "electric" country.
Arsenal will put Henrikh Mkhitaryan up for sale: media Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan is among Arsenal players that will be put up for sale in summer clearout
Canada to erect statue of Armenian Genocide missionary The statue was paid for by a donor from the Armenian community in Toronto. The sculptor is from Montreal.