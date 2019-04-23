Czech Chamber of Deputies ratifies Armenia-EU agreement

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Chamber of Deputies of the Czech Republic ratified the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement between Armenia and the EU on April 18.

According to a Facebook post by the Armenian Embassy in Prague, the move is a step closer to the full ratification of the deal.

The European Parliament, Hungary, Germany, Luxembourg, Great Britain, Romania, Denmark, Bulgaria, Poland, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania have so far ratified the CEPA.