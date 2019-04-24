Turkey cites "lack of consensus" to justify Armenian Genocide denial

PanARMENIAN.Net - Turkey has once again justified the denial of the Armenian Genocide claiming that there is "no international political or academic consensus or legal decision on the events of 1915."

April 24, 1915 is the day when a group of Armenian intellectuals was rounded up and assassinated in Constantinople by the Ottoman government. On April 24, Armenians worldwide are commemorating the 104th anniversary of the Genocide which continued until 1923. Some three dozen countries, hundreds of local government bodies and international organizations have so far recognized the killings of 1.5 million Armenians as Genocide. Turkey denies to this day.

Turkish Presidency's Communications Director Fahrettin Altun said Wednesday, April 24 that "there is no problem that Turks and Armenians, who have been living together for 800 years, cannot solve today through genuine dialogue — as long as colonial powers are not allowed to politicize history with their attempts to discipline our country through so-called Armenian genocide allegations."

Altun said some third countries "were shadowing efforts to reveal the truth by taking non-binding decisions based on their one-sided dispositions, and ignoring Turkey's initiatives to reach a solution," Daily Sabah cited him as saying.

Armenian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Anna Naghdalyan has said that the justification of genocide under the veil of denial is shameful and dangerous.

Her comments came after the Turkish government said that "Armenia is afraid to open its archives of 1915 because after that the world will have proofs that the events of 1915 are not "the genocide of Armenians", but rather the genocide and destruction of the Muslim population by the Armenian gangs in the Ottoman Empire." And the other day, the Foreign Minister of Turkey Mevlut Cavusoglu said that they are proud of their ancestors and history because their history has never had any genocides and colonialism.