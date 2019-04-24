Armenia vows consistent fight for Genocide recognition: Pashinyan

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia will be consistent in its fight for the recognition of the Genocide, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said Wednesday, April 24, the day Armenians worldwide commemorate the killing of 1.5 million of their compatriots in the Ottoman Empire in 1915-1923.

"One of the peculiarities of the Armenian Genocide is that the people who were subjected to Genocide have not only been exterminated physically but have also been denied the right to live in their homeland,” Pashinyan said in a statement.

“We have consistently been deprived of the land where the Armenian culture and Armenian identity developed throughout millennia.

“Our cultural heritage, thousands of schools, churches and monasteries have been erased from the face of the earth.”

Pashinyan described the crime as a huge blow not only to the Armenian people and their culture, but also to the entire human civilization.

The Prime Minister also visited the Armenian Genocide memorial on Wednesday to pay tribute to the memory of the 1.5 million innocent victims.

April 24, 1915 is the day when a group of Armenian intellectuals was rounded up and assassinated in Constantinople by the Ottoman government. On April 24, Armenians worldwide are commemorating the 104th anniversary of the Genocide which continued until 1923. Some three dozen countries, hundreds of local government bodies and international organizations have so far recognized the killings of 1.5 million Armenians as Genocide. Turkey denies to this day.