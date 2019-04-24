Armenian Defense Minister reaches new deal with Rosoboronexport
April 24, 2019 - 15:19 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan has met the Director General of Rosoboronexport Alexander A. Mikheev, the press service of the Defense Ministry reveals.
At the meeting, the process of Armenian-Russian cooperation in the military sphere and the plans for the future were discussed.
The parties reached a number of new agreements on expanding the scope of cooperation and ensuring the continuity of the process.
