// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

French lawmaker shares details about Armenian heritage on France 24 (video)

French lawmaker shares details about Armenian heritage on France 24
 April 24, 2019 - 14:19 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - April 24 is a day of commemoration of the 1915 Armenian Genocide. This year, for the first time, France is also officially marking the date. That decision was announced in February, much to the ire of Turkey. While Turkey acknowledges the violence that took place, it still contests the number of people murdered and denies that the killings were systematically orchestrated. Jacques Marilossian, a French MP and grandchild of Armenian immigrants, joined Perspective on France 24.

Marilossian says his grandparents never spoke to him about what happened, wanting to shield him from the horrors of the Armenian Genocide. "I don’t blame Turkey and the Turkish people," he told us. "We know it was the Turkish government - the CUP, we call them Young Turks - of the time and this Turkish government organised a list of massacres in 1915, notably to unite the Ottoman Empire."

"At the time these things happened we called them massacres. You might not know it, but in 1919 after the war ended, there was a new Turkish government which tried all those responsible in the Young Turk government," he said, adding that those convicted were sentenced to death.

"Even the Turkish government of 1919 recognised the guilt of these people in the Armenian massacres. And at that time, the word genocide did not exist," the French MP explained.

Related links:
France 24. Armenian genocide: 'My grandparents didn't want to tell me all the horrors'
 Top stories
Former Azeri leader Former Azeri leader "negotiated conflict with Karabakh ex-President"
Pashinyan weighed in on the settlement process and maintained that the issue can’t be solved without Karabakh’s involvement.
Italy's Chamber of Deputies recognizes Armenian GenocideItaly's Chamber of Deputies recognizes Armenian Genocide
The Italian Senate in 2020 approved a bill criminalizing the denial of genocides. It stipulates 3-year imprisonment and a fine.
Armenian PM, Defense Minister talk about peace with AzerbaijanArmenian PM, Defense Minister talk about peace with Azerbaijan
Pashinyan said Armenia will respond to Azerbaijan's threats of war with peace or, if necessary, peace enforcement.
Germany ratifies Armenia-EU agreementGermany ratifies Armenia-EU agreement
The Foreign Affairs Committee had offered the parliament to adopt the law ratifying the document without amendments.
Partner news
 Articles
And the Pulitzer Prize went to… a lot of Armenians

Honored as the best in literature, journalism

 Most popular in the section
Italy’s Lazio region recognizes Armenian Genocide
Alabama recognizes Armenian Genocide
Buenos Aires to be home to Armenian Genocide Museum
U.S. Presidential nominee takes stand on Armenian Genocide
Home
All news
Overview: Foreign Policy & Diaspora
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Turkey Human Rights Association commemorates Armenian Genocide Before reading the statement, Keskin criticized the police response to the press statement on the Sultanahmet Square.
Armenia ex-President spotted at Genocide memorial in Yerevan Former lawmakers from the Republican Party Vahram Baghdasaryan, Armen Ashotyan accompanied the ex-President.
Trump fails to properly commemorate Armenian Genocide Trump failed to properly condemn as "genocide" the Ottoman Turkish government’s annihilation of millions of Christians.
Deporting Armenians was 'appropriate' at the time: Erdogan Erdogan made the comment at a symposium where he slammed France for marking the Armenian Genocide.