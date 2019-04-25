First Su-30SM jets expected by early 2020: Armenian defense chief

PanARMENIAN.Net - The first multifunctional Su-30SM fighters will be delivered to Armenia by early 2020, with further plans to buy more of the aircraft, Armenian Minister of Defense David Tonoyan told reporters on the sidelines of the Eighth Moscow Conference on International Security, TASS reports.

“Four aircraft will be delivered in the first stage by the end of the year or the beginning of 2020,” he said, adding that the first tranches of money for the Russian jets have already been transferred.

Tonoyan also revealed that Armenia is planning to purchase more of Russian weapons.

As reported earlier, multirole fighter jets Su-30SM of the new generation will also be delivered to the 3624th Russian airbase at the Erebuni aerodrome in Armenia to replace MiG-29 aircraft, a source in the Russian Defense Ministry said on April 23.