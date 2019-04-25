Greece march urges Turkey to recognize Armenian Genocide

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Armenian Community of Greece commemorated the 104th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide with a protest march in the centre of Athens on Wednesday, April 24, The National Herald reports.

The march started at Syntagma Square and concluded at the Turkish embassy, where marchers presented a petition calling for the recognition by the Turkish state of the “Genocide of 1,500,000 innocent Armenians in 1915 by the Turkish state” and the return of “illegally occupied historic Armenian territory to the Armenian people, their rightful owner.” They also called for the return of land and church assets.

Messages of support were conveyed at the protest march by representatives of the youth parties of SYRIZA, New Democracy, Independent Greeks and the Movement for Change (KINAL) representative Pavlos Christidis.

April 24, 1915 is the day when a group of Armenian intellectuals was rounded up and assassinated in Constantinople by the Ottoman government. On April 24, Armenians worldwide commemorated the 104th anniversary of the Genocide which continued until 1923. Some three dozen countries, hundreds of local government bodies and international organizations have so far recognized the killings of 1.5 million Armenians as Genocide. Turkey denies to this day.