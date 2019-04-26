Production of made-in-Armenia medical supplies launched in Yerevan
April 26, 2019 - 11:34 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - SMT Best LLC has launched production of made-in-Armenia medical supplies, Invest in Armenia said in a Facebook post.
Thanks to the launch of the new production, 100 new jobs have been created.
20% of supplies produced in Armenia is consumed by the local market, while the rest is exported.
While syringes, blood collection containers, insulin pen needles and other supplies are currently manufactured in the new plant, Health Minister Arsen Torosyan had earlier said that catheters of various sizes will also be produced in the near future.
The investors are reportedly planning to establish a second plant in the country.
