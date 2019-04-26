Aircompany Armenia launching Yerevan-Kuwait flights

PanARMENIAN.Net - Aircompany Armenia has announced regular flights to Kuwait beginning from June 14.

The flights will be carried out every Friday, the carrier said in a Facebook post.

The company hassaid that it will become financially successful in 2021. In 2018 it carried 75,000 passengers, a 1% improvement on 2017, a modest growth which the airline’s management attributes primarily to political events within the country, especially the May 2018 Armenian Velvet revolution, which influenced many passengers to remain in the country because of the promise of a better life – and who returned the air tickets they had already purchased.