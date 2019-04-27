Armenia celebrating Citizen's Day
April 27, 2019 - 13:51 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia is celebrating Citizen's Day on Saturday, April 27 after the parliament voted to designate the last Saturday of April as Citizen’s Day in the country.
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan congratulated Armenians on their special day: "You have won and are always going to win."
On April 23, 2018, Armenia’s third President, then Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan resigned which led to massive celebrations across the country. On May 8, 2018, Pashinyan, the opposition leader then, was elected the country’s new PM, which too led to celebrations.
