Traditional flower gathering held at Armenian Genocide memorial

PanARMENIAN.Net - AGBU Scouts of Armenia in collaboration with the Foundation for the Preservation of Wildlife and Cultural Assets and the participation of VivaCell-MTS volunteering team, held their traditional flower gathering event at Tsitsernakaberd Memorial Complex.

The activities continued through the next day, April 28.

The initiative combines the idea of giving a new lease of life to the flowers that people have placed at the monument dedicated to the memory of the victims of the Armenian Genocide. It also has an environmental mission that promotes recycling.

The flowers are gathered and their stems are removed from the petals. The stems are used to derive compost, and the petals to make handmade recycled paper. The compost is used for the treatment of the soil in the Genocide Memorial Park, while the paper is used to make certificates or postcards.

The event was attended by representatives of non-governmental and international organizations, private and public sector representatives, schoolchildren and students, ambassadors and officials.