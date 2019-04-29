Saudi Arabia will financially sponsor Armenian Genocide resolution in U.S.
April 29, 2019 - 11:04 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Saudi Arabia will financially sponsor the U.S.Congress Resolution to officially recognize the Armenian Genocide, a press release posted on Senator Adam Schiff’s website reveals.
Schiff met the Saudi ambassador to the U.S., Princess Reema bint Bandar Al Saud, at a party hold in the Embassy of Saudi Arabia in Washington on Friday, April 26. In the two-hour meeting, the negotiation was mostly focused on bilateral cooperation and the Saudi investment in California. Furthermore, Sen. Schiff’s Resolution to Congress to officially recognize the Armenian Genocide of 1915-1923 was introduced and on the proposal of Sen. Schiff, the Saudi ambassador to U.S. agreed to financially sponsor the Resolution.
Princess Bandar said that "Saudi Arabia was also under severe oppression during the Ottoman Empire, and no pleasant recollection has been left in our history during the Ottoman era. The Saudi government policy has always been and continues to be insisting on the protection of human rights. Inquiry about historical events is every nation’s right and no one should worry when the truth comes out. Turkey is the main accused of the Armenian Genocide and cannot claim concern about human and civil rights protection until the truth comes out.”
Schiff and Gus Bilirakis, two Republican representatives, have introduced a Resolution to Congress. If the motion is passed, the US government officially recognizes Armenian Genocide by Turkey.
April 24, 1915 is the day when a group of Armenian intellectuals was rounded up and assassinated in Constantinople by the Ottoman government. On April 24, Armenians worldwide commemorated the 104th anniversary of the Genocide which continued until 1923. Some three dozen countries, hundreds of local government bodies and international organizations have so far recognized the killings of 1.5 million Armenians as Genocide. Turkey denies to this day.
