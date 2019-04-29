Official: Russia, Armenia working on general gas supply scheme

PanARMENIAN.Net - Russia and Armenia want to work out a general scheme for gas supply to Armenia by 2030, First Deputy Head of the Russian Government Office Sergei Prikhodko told reporters Monday, April 29, RIA Novosti says.

“Our countries are paying close attention to cooperation in the gas sector," Prikhodko was quoted as saying.

"There is an agreement to draft a general scheme for supplying gas to Armenia by 2030."

He also confirmed that the parties will hold consultations by July 1, 2019 to conclude a new agreement on pricing for the supply of natural gas from Russia to Armenia.