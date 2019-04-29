Finland ratifies Armenia-EU agreement

PanARMENIAN.Net - Finland has ratified the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement between Armenia and the European Union, Finland's Foreign Ministry said in a tweet.

"Happy to announce that #Finland has ratified the EU-Armenia Comprehensive & Enhanced Partnership Agreement! #CEPA will deepen EU-Armenia relations and benefit the citizens of #Armenia and #EU," read the tweet.

The European Parliament, Hungary, Germany, Luxembourg, Great Britain, Romania, Denmark, Bulgaria, Poland, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, as well as the Czech Chamber of Deputies have so far ratified the CEPA.