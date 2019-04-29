Sending message to Armenians won't save you, Erdoğan tells Macron
April 29, 2019 - 13:24 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has once again lashed out at French President Emmanuel Macron over France’s decision to commemorate the Armenian Genocide on every April 24, Hurriyet Daily News reports.
“Sending a message to 700,000 Armenians in France, Mr. Macron, will not save you. First, you should learn to be honest in politics. It’s not possible for you to win in politics unless you turn to be an honest politician,” Erdoğan said at his party’s assessment camp over the weekend.
Macron is new to politics and does not know “these businesses,” Erdoğan said. He said he has discussed the issue with the French president a number of times.
He doubled down on Turkey’s stance that the Armenian relocation "was neither a genocide nor a great disaster; it was a tragic event that took place under troublesome conditions a century ago."
April 24, 1915 is the day when a group of Armenian intellectuals was rounded up and assassinated in Constantinople by the Ottoman government. On April 24, Armenians worldwide commemorated the 104th anniversary of the Genocide which continued until 1923. Some three dozen countries, hundreds of local government bodies and international organizations have so far recognized the killings of 1.5 million Armenians as Genocide. Turkey denies to this day.
