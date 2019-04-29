Armenian, Russian PMs set to meet in Yerevan on April 29
April 29, 2019 - 14:10 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will meet his Russian counterpart Dmitry Medvedev on Monday, April 29 evening, Pashinyan's office reveals.
The Russian Prime Minister will arrive in Armenia to participate in the meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council.
It was reported earlier that the next meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council will be held in Yerevan on April 30.
