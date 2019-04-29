// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Armenian, Russian PMs set to meet in Yerevan on April 29

Armenian, Russian PMs set to meet in Yerevan on April 29
April 29, 2019 - 14:10 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will meet his Russian counterpart Dmitry Medvedev on Monday, April 29 evening, Pashinyan's office reveals.

The Russian Prime Minister will arrive in Armenia to participate in the meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council.

It was reported earlier that the next meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council will be held in Yerevan on April 30.

 Top stories
Saudi Arabia will financially sponsor Armenian Genocide resolution in U.S.Saudi Arabia will financially sponsor Armenian Genocide resolution in U.S.
Saudi Arabia will financially sponsor the U.S. Congress Resolution to officially recognize the Armenian Genocide.
Portugal parliament recognizes Armenian GenocidePortugal parliament recognizes Armenian Genocide
‪The parliament of Portugal on Wednesday, April 24 voted for the recognition of the Armenian Genocide, said Bedo Demirdjian.
Colorado's new Armenian Genocide bill also recognizes KarabakhColorado's new Armenian Genocide bill also recognizes Karabakh
Colorado Senate has unanimously voted to designate April 24 as “Colorado Day of the Remembrance of the Armenian Genocide”.
Italy's Chamber of Deputies recognizes Armenian GenocideItaly's Chamber of Deputies recognizes Armenian Genocide
The Italian Senate in 2020 approved a bill criminalizing the denial of genocides. It stipulates 3-year imprisonment and a fine.
Partner news
 Articles
And the Pulitzer Prize went to… a lot of Armenians

Honored as the best in literature, journalism

 Most popular in the section
Armenian PM, Defense Minister talk about peace with Azerbaijan
Germany ratifies Armenia-EU agreement
Pashinyan-Aliyev meeting underway in Vienna
Former Azeri leader "negotiated conflict with Karabakh ex-President"
Home
All news
Overview: Foreign Policy & Diaspora
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Patent issued to device detecting early symptoms of Alzheimer's The University of Maine was recently issued a patent for a device that detects brain injury by measuring sleep movement patterns.
Shooting in Baltimore leaves 1 dead, 7 wounded A gunman fired into a crowd that had gathered for Sunday, April 28 afternoon cookouts along a west Baltimore street.
Fraudster poses as Jason Statham to steal money A fraudster posing as Jason Statham cheated a British woman out of hundreds of thousands using an online scam.
Azerbaijani troops open fire on Armenian road On April 29 afternoon, Azerbaijani troops opened fire on a road connecting the Armenian villages of Voskepar and Baghanis.