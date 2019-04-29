Azerbaijani troops open fire on Armenian road
April 29, 2019 - 17:57 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - On April 29 afternoon, the Azerbaijani armed forces opened fire on a road connecting the Armenian villages of Voskepar and Baghanis, press secretary of the Ministry of Defense Artsrun Hovhannisyan said, according to Panorama.am.
"The shots were not intense. The rival also fired shots in the direction of the positions of Voskepar and Baghanis (villages of Armenia's Tavush province bordering Azerbaijan - Ed.). Fortunately, no damage has been reported," Hovhannisyan said.
Top stories
104 years have passed since the beginning of the Genocide, one of the most horrible and shameful pages in the history of humanity.
Bloomberg's new article features 15 photos of things to do and experience in the "electric" country.
This annual procession is the symbolic part of the struggle for the global recognition of the mass killings.
"The re-equipment of the airbase with Su-30SM fighter jets is planned to start next year," a source said.
Partner news
Latest news
Patent issued to device detecting early symptoms of Alzheimer's The University of Maine was recently issued a patent for a device that detects brain injury by measuring sleep movement patterns.
Shooting in Baltimore leaves 1 dead, 7 wounded A gunman fired into a crowd that had gathered for Sunday, April 28 afternoon cookouts along a west Baltimore street.
Fraudster poses as Jason Statham to steal money A fraudster posing as Jason Statham cheated a British woman out of hundreds of thousands using an online scam.
France arrests suspected terrorist attack plotters French authorities say they have arrested three adults and a minor for planning an imminent attack on security forces.