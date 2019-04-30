Armenian soldier wounded in Azerbaijan's cross-border fire
April 30, 2019 - 15:56 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - An Armenian contract soldier was wounded in Azerbaijan's cross-border fire Tuesday, April 30, Defense Ministry spokesman Artsrun Hovhannisyan has revealed.
The serviceman was shot in the head, his condition is assessed stable.
The incident took place in a border position in Armenia's Tavush province. The soldier will soon be transported to Yerevan, the capital.
