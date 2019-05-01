Armenian Genocide #MarchForJustice takes over Sydney

PanARMENIAN.Net - Around 2,000 Sydney Armenians marched in the centre of Sydney to call on the government of Australia to recognise the Armenian Genocide and justice for the Armenian Genocide by the denialist Republic of Turkey.

A special focus, which also attracted mass media attention, was the community's condemnation of Prime Minister Scott Morrison's backflip on Armenian Genocide recognition, reports the Armenian National Committee of Australia.

The March for Justice was led by the Homenetmen Australia Scouts Marching Band, community leaders and clergy, as well as members from Armenian-Australian youth, relief, sporting, scouting, cultural and political organisations, and students of Armenian schools and university associations. New South Wales State Parliament representatives, Alister Henskens MP and Dr. Hugh McDermott MP also joined the march which began at the Hyde Park Fountain and continued along blocked-off Sydney roads through to Circular Quay for a Special Program beside the city's famous harbour.

The March for Justice attracted wider media attention than anticipated, especially because of lead-up events concerning statements from Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Opposition Leader Bill Shorten, which offended the Armenian-Australian community.

Earlier in the week, Armenian community leaders had refused to read Scott Morrison's letter of condolence to Armenian-Australians at a national commemoration in Sydney on April 24th marking the 104th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide; something that was widely reported by the Nine Network of newspapers (read here, here and here) and by Alan Jones of 2GB (listen here) among others.