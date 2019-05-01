Armenian Genocide #MarchForJustice takes over Sydney
May 1, 2019 - 12:11 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Around 2,000 Sydney Armenians marched in the centre of Sydney to call on the government of Australia to recognise the Armenian Genocide and justice for the Armenian Genocide by the denialist Republic of Turkey.
A special focus, which also attracted mass media attention, was the community's condemnation of Prime Minister Scott Morrison's backflip on Armenian Genocide recognition, reports the Armenian National Committee of Australia.
The March for Justice was led by the Homenetmen Australia Scouts Marching Band, community leaders and clergy, as well as members from Armenian-Australian youth, relief, sporting, scouting, cultural and political organisations, and students of Armenian schools and university associations. New South Wales State Parliament representatives, Alister Henskens MP and Dr. Hugh McDermott MP also joined the march which began at the Hyde Park Fountain and continued along blocked-off Sydney roads through to Circular Quay for a Special Program beside the city's famous harbour.
The March for Justice attracted wider media attention than anticipated, especially because of lead-up events concerning statements from Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Opposition Leader Bill Shorten, which offended the Armenian-Australian community.
Earlier in the week, Armenian community leaders had refused to read Scott Morrison's letter of condolence to Armenian-Australians at a national commemoration in Sydney on April 24th marking the 104th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide; something that was widely reported by the Nine Network of newspapers (read here, here and here) and by Alan Jones of 2GB (listen here) among others.
Top stories
Saudi Arabia will financially sponsor the U.S. Congress Resolution to officially recognize the Armenian Genocide.
The parliament of Portugal on Wednesday, April 24 voted for the recognition of the Armenian Genocide, said Bedo Demirdjian.
Colorado Senate has unanimously voted to designate April 24 as “Colorado Day of the Remembrance of the Armenian Genocide”.
The Italian Senate in 2020 approved a bill criminalizing the denial of genocides. It stipulates 3-year imprisonment and a fine.
Partner news
Latest news
Islamic State wreaks havoc on Syrian soldiers in central Syria The Syrian Arab Army has recently shifted their attention to the Idlib front in northwestern Syria.
Japan's new Emperor Naruhito ascends throne Japan's new emperor, Naruhito, has formally ascended to the Chrysanthemum Throne, replacing his father, Akihito.
Scientists edge closer to possible blood test for chronic fatigue A pilot study of 40 people showed their potential biomarker test correctly identified those who were ill.
Alcohol ads in sport can have long-term effects on drinking attitudes Repeated exposure to alcohol advertising in sport can have long-term effects on drinking attitudes.