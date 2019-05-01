Artsakh President hails Armenians' diligence on Labor Day
May 1, 2019 - 13:47 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) President Bako Sahakyan sent a Labor Day message on Wednesday, May 1, haling the Armenian people for diligence and hard work.
"The Armenian people have always stood out with their diligence, celebrated and acknowledged the workers," the President said.
"One of the major challenges facing our state is to provide an environment enabling each and every one to work, meet their own needs, and secure a well-to-do life for their children.
"Creating new employment opportunities, raising the population employment rate, defending the rights of workers will further on remain among the priorities for our authorities, and diverse programs are carried out to address them."
