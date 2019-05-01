Armenian Genocide denial keeps Turkey uncivilized: Gatestone Institute

PanARMENIAN.Net - Uzay Bulut, a journalist born and raised in Turkey, has unveiled a fresh article published by the Gatestone Institute, in which he maintains thatcontinuing to deny the Armenian Genocide is one way for Turkey to remain uncivilized.

April 24 marked the 104th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide by Ottoman Turkey. It was on this date in 1915 that Armenian intellectuals and community leaders were arrested in Constantinople and later murdered. It is estimated that one and a half million Armenians perished. Since then, Turkish authorities have aggressively denied that the genocide even took place, or that Turks carried it out, and penalized those who dare to assert otherwise.

"In addition to the Turkish government's ongoing genocide-denial, there is also an attempt by many members of the Turkish public to wipe out all vestiges of Armenian religion and culture," the author says, citing Armenian churches and cultural and educational institutions that have been covered with hate-inciting graffiti, desecrated, destroyed or damaged in Turkey.

"The current population of the Armenian community in Turkey is approximately 60,000 -- and shrinking, as a result of the "tense political atmosphere and violence" in the country.

"Continuing to deny the Armenian Genocide, particularly at a time when Christians are being persecuted and slaughtered across the world, is one way for Turkey to remain backward, uncivilized and ill-deserving of its aspirations to become a part of Europe."