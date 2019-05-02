Yerevan among Russian travelers' top 10 destinations for May holidays

PanARMENIAN.Net - Analytical agency TurStat has compiled a rating of cities in the countries of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) that are popular among Russian tourists during the May holidays in 2019.

The Armenian capital of Yerevan is among the top 10 such destinations, the report reveals.

May 1 to May 5 and May 9 to 12 are holidays in Russia.

According to the data, trips to Azerbaijan, Belarus and Kazakhstan lead in the ranking of tours to the CIS countries.

In particular, Baku in Azerbaijan, Minsk in Belarus, Nur-Sultan in Kazakhstan, Yerevan in Armenia, Almaty in Kazakhstan, Tashkent in Uzbekistan, Bishkek in Kyrgyzstan, Chisinau in Moldova, Dushanbe in Tajikistan and Ashgabat in Turkmenistan have made it to the top 10.

The agency had revealed earlier that Armenia is among the five best CIS destinations suitable for sightseeing holidays.