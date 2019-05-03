Sweden ratifies Armenia-EU agreement
May 3, 2019 - 11:18 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Riksdag - the Swedish parliament - on Thursday, May 2 approved the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement between Armenia and the European Union and has thus voted in favour of the Government's proposal, the Armenian Embassy in Sweden reports.
The objective of the agreement is to strengthen bilateral relations and political dialogue between the EU and Armenia.
The parties are to continue their cooperation to promote trade and investment, while strengthening the development of democracy and a market economy in Armenia.
The European Parliament, Finland, Hungary, Germany, Luxembourg, Great Britain, Romania, Denmark, Bulgaria, Poland, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, as well as the Czech Chamber of Deputies have so far ratified the CEPA.
Top stories
The amendment that would recognize the denial of the Genocide of Armenians as a crime has been rejected.
Saudi Arabia will financially sponsor the U.S. Congress Resolution to officially recognize the Armenian Genocide.
The parliament of Portugal on Wednesday, April 24 voted for the recognition of the Armenian Genocide, said Bedo Demirdjian.
Colorado Senate has unanimously voted to designate April 24 as “Colorado Day of the Remembrance of the Armenian Genocide”.
Partner news
Latest news
Teenage Holocaust victim's diary gets Instagram spotlight An Instagram story about 13-year-old Eva Heymann, a Hungarian Jew who was murdered in Auschwitz, has gone viral.
Turkey, U.S. reportedly work on Trump's possible visit "We are working on alternative dates including July for Trump's visit," Turkish presidential sources were quoted as saying
Living alone linked to common mental disorders: study Some common mental disorders (CMDs) include mood disorders, anxiety, and substance use disorders.
Facebook integrating WhatsApp, Instagram and Messenger It’s long been rumoured that Facebook would merge its multiple messaging platforms together to allow them to function as one.