Sweden ratifies Armenia-EU agreement

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Riksdag - the Swedish parliament - on Thursday, May 2 approved the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement between Armenia and the European Union and has thus voted in favour of the Government's proposal, the Armenian Embassy in Sweden reports.

The objective of the agreement is to strengthen bilateral relations and political dialogue between the EU and Armenia.

The parties are to continue their cooperation to promote trade and investment, while strengthening the development of democracy and a market economy in Armenia.

The European Parliament, Finland, Hungary, Germany, Luxembourg, Great Britain, Romania, Denmark, Bulgaria, Poland, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, as well as the Czech Chamber of Deputies have so far ratified the CEPA.