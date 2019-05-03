U.S. says wants to help settle Karabakh conflict peacefully
May 3, 2019 - 11:53 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The United States takes its responsibility in helping settle the Nagorno Karabakh conflict seriously, said George P. Kent, Deputy Assistant Secretary in the European and Eurasian Bureau at the U.S. Department of State, on Thursday, May 2.
Kent said the United States takes its responsibility as one of the co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group seriously, TASS reports.
Hailing the recent meetings between Armenia and Azerbaijan at the level of leaders and Foreign Ministers, the American diplomat said the parties have yet to agree on the venue of the next meeting.
Kent went on to reaffirm the United States' seriousness when it comes to its obligations as Washington seeks to support a process that will lead to a peaceful solution to the conflict.
The U.S. is committed to helping the parties resolve the conflict peacefully, he added.
Top stories
The amendment that would recognize the denial of the Genocide of Armenians as a crime has been rejected.
Saudi Arabia will financially sponsor the U.S. Congress Resolution to officially recognize the Armenian Genocide.
The parliament of Portugal on Wednesday, April 24 voted for the recognition of the Armenian Genocide, said Bedo Demirdjian.
Colorado Senate has unanimously voted to designate April 24 as “Colorado Day of the Remembrance of the Armenian Genocide”.
Partner news
Topic
Latest news
Teenage Holocaust victim's diary gets Instagram spotlight An Instagram story about 13-year-old Eva Heymann, a Hungarian Jew who was murdered in Auschwitz, has gone viral.
Turkey, U.S. reportedly work on Trump's possible visit "We are working on alternative dates including July for Trump's visit," Turkish presidential sources were quoted as saying
Living alone linked to common mental disorders: study Some common mental disorders (CMDs) include mood disorders, anxiety, and substance use disorders.
Facebook integrating WhatsApp, Instagram and Messenger It’s long been rumoured that Facebook would merge its multiple messaging platforms together to allow them to function as one.