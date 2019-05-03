// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

U.S. says wants to help settle Karabakh conflict peacefully
May 3, 2019 - 11:53 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The United States takes its responsibility in helping settle the Nagorno Karabakh conflict seriously, said George P. Kent, Deputy Assistant Secretary in the European and Eurasian Bureau at the U.S. Department of State, on Thursday, May 2.

Kent said the United States takes its responsibility as one of the co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group seriously, TASS reports.

Hailing the recent meetings between Armenia and Azerbaijan at the level of leaders and Foreign Ministers, the American diplomat said the parties have yet to agree on the venue of the next meeting.

Kent went on to reaffirm the United States' seriousness when it comes to its obligations as Washington seeks to support a process that will lead to a peaceful solution to the conflict.

The U.S. is committed to helping the parties resolve the conflict peacefully, he added.

Tass.ru: Госдепартамент: США стремятся помочь мирному урегулированию карабахского конфликта
