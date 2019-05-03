Azerbaijani troops open fire on Armenian bread truck in Karabakh
May 3, 2019 - 12:32 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Azerbaijani troops have recently opened fire on a bread truck in one of the Armenian positions along the Nagorno Karabakh contact line, damaging the body of the vehicle as a result.
According to a statement from the Artsakh (Karabakh) Defense Ministry, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces have been implementing engineering work along the contact line, at the same time increasing the number of ceasefire violations.
The rival used SVD sniper rifles to target the bread truck, and fired as many as 330 shots from sniper rifles, machine guns and firearms on the night of May 2-3 alone.
In the message, the Artsakh Defense Army drew the attention of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairing countries, at the same time urging the Azerbaijani side to refrain from tactics that “artificially escalate the situation.”
The Azerbaijani army had earlier wounded an Armenian soldier in the province of Tavush.
Armenia defense chief, OSCE envoy discuss border situation Kasprzyk, meanwhile, unveiled the upcoming issues of the negotiation process to the Minister of Defense.