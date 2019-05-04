// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Crete's Armenian church celebrating 350th anniversary

May 4, 2019 - 11:03 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II will be attending events dedicated to the 350th anniversary of the foundation of the Armenian church in Crete.

The events are organized by the community of Heraklion, in collaboration with the Holy Archdiocese of Crete and the Region of Crete.

The Catholicos will perform a divine liturgy on Sunday, May 5, during which the flock will be able to venerate the relics of St. Ioannis the Baptist.

And the Pulitzer Prize went to… a lot of Armenians

Honored as the best in literature, journalism

