Crete's Armenian church celebrating 350th anniversary
May 4, 2019 - 11:03 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II will be attending events dedicated to the 350th anniversary of the foundation of the Armenian church in Crete.
The events are organized by the community of Heraklion, in collaboration with the Holy Archdiocese of Crete and the Region of Crete.
The Catholicos will perform a divine liturgy on Sunday, May 5, during which the flock will be able to venerate the relics of St. Ioannis the Baptist.
The amendment that would recognize the denial of the Genocide of Armenians as a crime has been rejected.
Saudi Arabia will financially sponsor the U.S. Congress Resolution to officially recognize the Armenian Genocide.
The parliament of Portugal on Wednesday, April 24 voted for the recognition of the Armenian Genocide, said Bedo Demirdjian.
Colorado Senate has unanimously voted to designate April 24 as “Colorado Day of the Remembrance of the Armenian Genocide”.
