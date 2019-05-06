Armenia congratulates Council of Europe on 70th anniversary
May 6, 2019 - 11:08 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyanhas sent a congratulatory message to Council of Europe Secretary General Thorbjørn Jagland on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the Council of Europe.
"Seventy years ago, the Council of Europe was established with the vision of overcoming the devastating effects of World War II, building a peaceful future and implementing the universal ideals which became the first pan-European structure and one of the foundations of modern European architecture," Pashinyan said.
"The Council of Europe, which today marks its seventieth anniversary, is a universal value system based on human rights, democracy and the rule of law, and an all-European legal framework for 840 million citizens."
Eager to see the continued strengthening of Council of Europe’s exceptional role, Pashinyan said Armenia stands ready to support the organization in its future reforms.
