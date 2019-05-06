Armenia President sends condolences over Russia plane crash

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian President Armen Sarkissian has sent condolences to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin after a passenger plane crash-landed at a Moscow airport on Sunday, May 5.

Sarkissian expressed solidarity with the family and friends of those killed in the crashed and wished them strength.

Aeroflot flight SU 1492 skidded down the runway at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport, its rear section ablaze and spilling thick, black smoke.

Forty-one people, including at least 2 people, on board the Russian aircraft were killed.