No Armenians among Moscow plane crash casualties

PanARMENIAN.Net - No Armenian citizens or nationals were hurt when a passenger plane crash-landed at a Moscow airport.

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Anna Naghdalyan confirmed in a conversation with PanARMENIAN.Net that no Armenians were among the casualties.

Aeroflot flight SU 1492 skidded down the runway at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport, its rear section ablaze and spilling thick, black smoke.

Forty-one people, including at least 2 people, on board the Russian passenger jet were killed.

Armenian President Armen Sarkissian has already sent condolences to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin over the crash.