Armenian Foreign Minister due in Bratislava May 6

May 6, 2019 - 12:31 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan is leaving for Bratislava on a working visit on Monday, May 6, the Foreign Ministry reports.

When in Slovakia, the Armenian Foreign Minister will take part in the plenary meeting of the Visegrád Four, the Eastern Partnership member countries and the EU partners.

The Eastern Partnership (EaP) is a joint initiative of the European External Action Service of the European Union (EU) together with EU, its Member States, and six Eastern European Partners governing its relationship with the post-Soviet states of Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, Moldova, and Ukraine.

