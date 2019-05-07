Armenia's foreign debt down by $60 million in two months

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia's foreign debts was down by $60 million in two months, the National Statistical Service reports.

As of January 31, Armenia's foreign debts stood at $5.547 billion, but as of March 31 it has come down to $5.488 billion.

Ratings agency Moody's had earlier said that Armenia was among the smaller emerging economies most vulnerable to refinancing risks, because they face a combination of large upcoming repayments and low foreign currency reserves. The country has $500 million coming up for repayment in 2020, which translates to 3.9 percent of GDP.