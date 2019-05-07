Adults more likely to vape if they live with kids: study
May 7, 2019 - 15:03 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Adults living with children are more likely to vape than those without, putting kids at risk for what the authors of a new study describe as "the 'new' secondhand smoke."
"These children are potentially exposed to secondhand aerosols, an amalgam of compounds with yet unknown health consequences," the researchers wrote.
According to the research letter, published Monday in the journal JAMA Pediatrics, 4.9% of American adults living with someone 18 or under reported using e-cigarettes. That's versus 4.2% of adults living in households without children according to study author Jenny L. Carwile, an epidemiologist at Maine Medical Center, who also pointed out that these adults tend to be older.
The authors say this could reflect "the relatively young age of e-cigarette users" and the perception that vaping is safer than smoking combustible cigarettes.
These rates changed from place to place, from 2.3% in the District of Columbia to 7.7% in Oklahoma.
The data came from a nationally representative phone survey in 2016 and 2017. However, the researchers could not determine how much adults tended to vape in kids' presence or additional secondhand exposure from other people, such as siblings and peers.
Previous research has suggested that teens who live with someone who vapes are more likely to pick up the habit themselves.
The prevalence of vaping among adults isn't very different from that of middle schoolers, which was 4.9% in 2018, according to a report by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
In comparison, 20.8% of high schoolers are current e-cig users, according to the CDC report. Vaping increased nearly 80% among high schoolers and 50% among middle schoolers from the year before.
Top stories
The group announced that it will commemorate the 104th anniversary of the Armenian genocide with a youth march on April 24 in Nicosia.
The first explosion was reported in a church located in the capital. The other blasts followed within half an hour.
Bernard Arnault's will contribute 200 million euros to help rebuild Notre-Dame cathedral after it was gutted by fire.
The Armenian Foreign Ministry has expressed condolences over the deadly crash of a new Ethiopian Airlines plane.
Partner news
Latest news
Ameriabank, Citibank, ADB seal deal to expand cooperation The new facility will secure better and more competitive terms for Ameriabank’s clients engaged in foreign trade.
New Zealand will vote on legalizing cannabis in 2020 Andrew Little said the vote would be binding, but it will ultimately be up to the next administration to enact the legislation.
Armenia's foreign debt down by $60 million in two months As of January 31, Armenia's foreign debts stood at $5.547 billion, but as of March 31 it has come down to $5.488 billion.
Biological barrier could keep cancer from metastasizing: study The research focused on a cell receptor called ALK7, studying its role in mice with breast cancer or pancreatic neuroendocrine tumors.