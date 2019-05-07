Ameriabank, Citibank, ADB seal deal to expand cooperation
May 7, 2019 - 16:51 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Ameriabank and Citibankhave signed a new trade finance deal, Ameriabank raising about $14 million loan from Citibank. Part of the loan has been extended under the existing credit limit opened by Citibank for Ameriabank, while the rest is secured by guarantee of the Asian Development Bank. Ameriabank has the status of issuing and confirming bank under the Asian Development Bank’s Trade Finance Program.
The new facility will secure better and more competitive terms for Ameriabank’s clients engaged in foreign trade.
Citibank and Ameriabank have been cooperating for several years during which the number and volume of deals have been continuously growing, which is the best proof of mutual trust and efficiency.
Ameriabank has an average $100 million pool of borrowed funds a year for trade finance purposes, and this deal is another successful one in the scope of trade finance.
The first investment bank in Armenia, Ameriabank has been providing a large package of innovative banking services since 2007. Now Ameriabank CJSC is a universal bank offering corporate, investment and retail banking services in a comprehensive package of banking solutions. Ameriabank is the leading bank in Armenia as measured by all key financial indicators (assets, liabilities, loans portfolio, net profit and equity) according to the 2018 year reportable data.
Top stories
Lydian International Limited April 12 announced the Administrative Court of Armenia ruled in favor of Lydian.
Gegard Mousasi, a mixed martial artist of Armenian origin, will defend his middleweight title against American Rafael Lovato Jr.
The World Bank Group Board of Executive Directors endorsed the 2019-23 Country Partnership Framework for Armenia.
The International Monetary Fund expects Armenia's economic growth to slow to 4.5% this year from 5.2% in 2018.
Partner news
Latest news
Syrian army attacks militant stronghold with new missile system The Syrian Arab Army has yet to storm the jihadist positions in Kabani but the offensive is set to commence in the next few days.
Iran says will "overcome psychological warfare" of rivals Iran will overcome psychological warfare of the enemies, Iran's Defense Minister Amir Hatami said on May 7.
Brain scans reveal "pokémon region" in adults who played as kids More importantly, this charming research method has given us new insight into how the brain organizes visual information.
Adults more likely to vape if they live with kids: study Previous research has suggested that teens who live with someone who vapes are more likely to pick up the habit themselves.