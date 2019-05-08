Vision for Armenian American cultural center unveiled in California

PanARMENIAN.Net - On May 4, the Armenian American Museum leadership met with Governor Gavin Newsom’s Legislative Secretary, Anthony Williams.

Initiated by Senator Anthony J. Portantino, the meeting convened the Museum Board of Trustees, architectural team, and Construction Committee members for a presentation on their vision for the Armenian American cultural and educational center planned for Glendale.

“The State of California is a proud partner of the Armenian American Museum and this opportunity to share the museum’s progress with the Governor’s office is both responsible and exciting. Mr. Williams witnessed our historic project becoming a reality and received a firsthand look at the positive impact it is going to have on our community, state, and country for generations to come,” commented Senator Portantino.

The State of California has committed $4 million in grant funding for the Museum. An initial $1 million grant for the project was approved as part of the 2016-2017 State budget followed by an additional $3 million in the 2017-2018 budget.

“It is an honor to present our vision for the Armenian American Museum to the Governor’s office,” stated Executive Chairman Berdj Karapetian. “We are building a cultural and educational center that will enrich our entire community and we are grateful to Mr. Williams and Governor Newsom for taking an interest in our vision and our progress.”