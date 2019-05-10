// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Spanish city of Soria recognizes Armenian Genocide

May 10, 2019 - 10:23 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Spanish city of Soria on Thursday, May 9 officially recognized the Armenian Genocide, the Armenian Embassy in Spain said in a Facebook post.

All the four parties of the City Council unanimously approved the petition submitted by Ararat Armenian Union.

Soria mayor Carlos Martínez Mínguez read the decision and urged the autonomous community of Castile and León, as well as the Spanish and Turkish governments to recognize the Genocide too.

April 24, 1915 is the day when a group of Armenian intellectuals was rounded up and assassinated in Constantinople by the Ottoman government. On April 24, Armenians worldwide commemorated the 104th anniversary of the Genocide which continued until 1923. Some three dozen countries, hundreds of local government bodies and international organizations have so far recognized the killings of 1.5 million Armenians as Genocide. Turkey denies to this day.

