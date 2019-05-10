Spanish city of Soria recognizes Armenian Genocide
May 10, 2019 - 10:23 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Spanish city of Soria on Thursday, May 9 officially recognized the Armenian Genocide, the Armenian Embassy in Spain said in a Facebook post.
All the four parties of the City Council unanimously approved the petition submitted by Ararat Armenian Union.
Soria mayor Carlos Martínez Mínguez read the decision and urged the autonomous community of Castile and León, as well as the Spanish and Turkish governments to recognize the Genocide too.
April 24, 1915 is the day when a group of Armenian intellectuals was rounded up and assassinated in Constantinople by the Ottoman government. On April 24, Armenians worldwide commemorated the 104th anniversary of the Genocide which continued until 1923. Some three dozen countries, hundreds of local government bodies and international organizations have so far recognized the killings of 1.5 million Armenians as Genocide. Turkey denies to this day.
Top stories
Shepherded by Congressional Caucus on Armenian Issues Co-Chair Rep. Jackie Speier, the letter is signed by 28 Members of Congress.
Azerbaijani troops have opened fire on a bread truck in one of the Armenian positions on the contact line.
The amendment that would recognize the denial of the Genocide of Armenians as a crime has been rejected.
The parliament of Portugal on Wednesday, April 24 voted for the recognition of the Armenian Genocide, said Bedo Demirdjian.
Partner news
Most popular in the section
Latest news
People will be drinking more in the next decade: study Drinking has been associated with all kinds of health risks, including liver disease, heart disease, and several kinds of cancers
Brain area where value decisions are made identified Neurobiologists have pinpointed the brain area responsible for value decisions that are made based on past experiences.
OeEB, Ameriabank sign $30 million financing agreement The facility will be dedicated to financing SMEs and renewable energy and energy efficiency projects in Armenia.
Cyberbullying worsens teens' sleep and depression Teens who experience cyberbullying are more likely to suffer from poor sleep, which in turn raises levels of depression