Passenger traffic in Armenian airports grows 2%

PanARMENIAN.Net - In April 2019, the two airports of Armenia served 217,030 people in total, up by 2% against the same period last year.

Zvartnots airport in Yerevan served 205,419 passengers against 200,707 of the past April, while Shirak airport in Gyumri served 11,611 passengers against 12,070 in April last year.

Since the beginning of the year, passenger traffic in the two Armenian airports totaled 795,605 people, up by 7.8 % year-on-year.

In January-April 2019, Zvartnots and Shirak airports saw an increase of 2.6% in the number of takeoffs and landings.