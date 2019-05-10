Armenia "doesn't seek arms balance with Azerbaijan but advantage"

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Armenian Ministry of Defense is not seeking to reach a balance of arms with Azerbaijan, but an advantage over it, Minister of Defense David Tonoyan told reporters on Thursday, May 9.

The Minister was asked whether the arms balance with Azerbaijan can be considered to have been restored, Aysor.am reports.

“I can say that the Ministry of Defense does not strive for balance. The Defense Ministry strives for advantage,” Tonoyan said.