Moscow pledges to actively assist Baku, Yerevan in Karabakh process

PanARMENIAN.Net - Moscow will actively assist Baku and Yerevan in the search for compromises to resolve the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on the 25th anniversary of the ceasefire agreement signed by the representatives of Armenia, Karabakh (Artsakh) and Azerbaijan.

"May 12 marks the 25th anniversary since the ceasefire agreement signed by representatives of Azerbaijan, Armenia and Nagorno Karabakh entered into force," the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"The agreement was reached with the direct mediation of the Russian Federation. It allowed to stop the mass bloodshed and launch the process of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement through political and diplomatic ways. The agreement of May 12 still remains the basis for the preservation of the ceasefire."

The Ministry maintained that the Karabakh settlement process is complicated: “It is having ups and downs. It requires time and the political will of its participants to reach agreement on key aspects of the settlement. We see the readiness of the parties to continue joint work aimed at achieving sustainable peace. The results of the recent meeting of the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan in Vienna and the talks of Foreign Ministers in Moscow testify to this, in particular."