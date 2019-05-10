// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Moscow pledges to actively assist Baku, Yerevan in Karabakh process

Moscow pledges to actively assist Baku, Yerevan in Karabakh process
May 10, 2019 - 18:09 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Moscow will actively assist Baku and Yerevan in the search for compromises to resolve the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on the 25th anniversary of the ceasefire agreement signed by the representatives of Armenia, Karabakh (Artsakh) and Azerbaijan.

"May 12 marks the 25th anniversary since the ceasefire agreement signed by representatives of Azerbaijan, Armenia and Nagorno Karabakh entered into force," the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"The agreement was reached with the direct mediation of the Russian Federation. It allowed to stop the mass bloodshed and launch the process of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement through political and diplomatic ways. The agreement of May 12 still remains the basis for the preservation of the ceasefire."

The Ministry maintained that the Karabakh settlement process is complicated: “It is having ups and downs. It requires time and the political will of its participants to reach agreement on key aspects of the settlement. We see the readiness of the parties to continue joint work aimed at achieving sustainable peace. The results of the recent meeting of the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan in Vienna and the talks of Foreign Ministers in Moscow testify to this, in particular."

 Top stories
Spanish city of Soria recognizes Armenian GenocideSpanish city of Soria recognizes Armenian Genocide
All the four parties of the City Council unanimously approved the petition submitted by Ararat Armenian Union.
U.S. legislators ask Trump to directly affirm Armenian GenocideU.S. legislators ask Trump to directly affirm Armenian Genocide
Shepherded by Congressional Caucus on Armenian Issues Co-Chair Rep. Jackie Speier, the letter is signed by 28 Members of Congress.
Azerbaijani troops open fire on Armenian bread truck in KarabakhAzerbaijani troops open fire on Armenian bread truck in Karabakh
Azerbaijani troops have opened fire on a bread truck in one of the Armenian positions on the contact line.
Belgium leaves Armenian Genocide out of law penalizing denialBelgium leaves Armenian Genocide out of law penalizing denial
The amendment that would recognize the denial of the Genocide of Armenians as a crime has been rejected.
Partner news
 Articles
And the Pulitzer Prize went to… a lot of Armenians

Honored as the best in literature, journalism

 Most popular in the section
Armenian PM, Defense Minister talk about peace with Azerbaijan
Germany ratifies Armenia-EU agreement
Former Azeri leader "negotiated conflict with Karabakh ex-President"
[UPDATED] S̶a̶u̶d̶i̶ ̶A̶r̶a̶b̶i̶a̶ ̶w̶i̶l̶l̶ ̶f̶i̶n̶a̶n̶c̶i̶a̶l̶l̶y̶ ̶s̶p̶o̶n̶s̶o̶r̶ ̶A̶r̶m̶e̶n̶i̶a̶n̶ ̶G̶e̶n̶o̶c̶i̶d̶e̶ ̶r̶e̶s̶o̶l̶u̶t̶i̶o̶n̶ ̶i̶n̶ ̶U̶.̶S̶.̶
Home
All news
Overview: Foreign Policy & Diaspora
Other news in this section
 Latest news
People will be drinking more in the next decade: study Drinking has been associated with all kinds of health risks, including liver disease, heart disease, and several kinds of cancers
Brain area where value decisions are made identified Neurobiologists have pinpointed the brain area responsible for value decisions that are made based on past experiences.
OeEB, Ameriabank sign $30 million financing agreement The facility will be dedicated to financing SMEs and renewable energy and energy efficiency projects in Armenia.
Cyberbullying worsens teens' sleep and depression Teens who experience cyberbullying are more likely to suffer from poor sleep, which in turn raises levels of depression