Karabakh frontline troops control contact line situation

PanARMENIAN.Net - As many as 300 ceasefire violations - more than 3300 shots in total - by Azerbaijani army were registered on the contact line with Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) in the period from May 5 to 11, the Karabakh Defense Army said in a statement.

The Karabakh frontline units refrained from retaliating the rival's provocations and continued controlling the situation on the contact line.