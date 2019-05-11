Karabakh frontline troops control contact line situation
May 11, 2019 - 15:19 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - As many as 300 ceasefire violations - more than 3300 shots in total - by Azerbaijani army were registered on the contact line with Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) in the period from May 5 to 11, the Karabakh Defense Army said in a statement.
The Karabakh frontline units refrained from retaliating the rival's provocations and continued controlling the situation on the contact line.
