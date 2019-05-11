Armenian PM heading to Luxembourg, Belgium, China

PanARMENIAN.Net - Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will leave Armenia on Sunday, May 12 for Luxembourg, his office said in a press release.

The next day on May 13 the Premier will visit neighboring Belgium and will depart for China on May 14.

Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and Minister of Transport, Communication and IT Hakob Arshakyan are in the delegation headed by Pashinyan.